Abeka-Lapaz: Police Officer Found Dead

A police officer has been found dead with a gunshot wound at his residence at Abeka-Lapaz, Accra.

The officer, Abdul Rashid, worked with the Police Headquarters Counter-Terrorism Directorate.

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Police say investigations are ongoing to unravel the circumstances leading to his death and who killed him.

The pistol, which is believed to have been used in the shooting, is in police custody.

A sister of the deceased, 21-year-old, Shakira Nasir, who resided with the deceased was present at the time of the incident.

She is also in police custody, assisting with the investigation.

