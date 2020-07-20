Voter Registration: CODA Extends Covid-19 Support To Central Region

Following intensive public education and distribution of facemasks and hand sanitizers to registrants, EC officials, security officers and the public at voter registration centres in the Greater Accra Region, the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), has extended support to stakeholders in the ongoing compilation of new voters register by the Electoral Commission in the Central Region.

Mfantseman Constituency

On Sunday, 19th July, 2020, the CODA Public Education Team was in the Mfantseman Constituency. The Team, led by the CEO and ably supported by the MP for Mfantseman Constituency, Hon. Ekow Hayford visited registration centers to educate stakeholders on the safety protocols laid down by government and the need for all citizens to strictly adhere to these measures to stop the spread of coronavirus. The two leaders also distributed facemasks and hand sanitizers as a gesture to ensure, primarily, that all stakeholders in the voter registration are protected while they go through the process.

The Team also went to Saltpond Market, where traders were educated on the protocols and encouraged to protect themselves and their customers by complying with same.

Cape Coast South Constituency

The CODA Team continued to the Cape Coast South Constituency where Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib was joined by the Mayor of Cape Coast, Hon Ernest Arthur to visit voter registration centers to educate applicants and officials on the government measures on COVID-19 and to distribute facemasks and hand sanitizers to the public.

Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme

In the course of the public education exercise, the CEO took time off to inspect ongoing CODA-approved constituency-specific projects from allocations under one million dollars per constituency initiative being funded under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) of the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives (MSDI).

At Mfantseman Constituency, the CEO inspected the ongoing construction of a modern durbar grounds with user-friendly facilities that will accommodate the needs of all, including persons living with disabilities. The project when completed will be used as venue for major social and cultural events in Mfantseman Constituency.

CEO also inspected the ongoing construction of the Anafo Market in Cape Coast South Constituency. The modern market when completed will have 277 lockable and open stalls with paved ground and a crèche.

At Yamoransa, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib visited the site of ongoing construction of an insite market for fante kenkey sellers. He also educated them on COVID-19 safety protocols and shared some facemasks and hand sanitizers to them.

He encourages them to form a union to qualify for support from the CODA Credit Union.