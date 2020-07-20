Covid-19: Upper West, Upper East Regions Have No Active Cases

The Upper West and Upper East regions currently have no active cases of covid-19.

Both regions had cumulatively recorded 356 cases of the virus but latest update from the Ghana Health Service shows that persons who tested positive for the virus in both regions have all been discharged because they had recovered.

Ghana as of July 19, 2020, had recorded a total of 27,667 Coronavirus cases. The clinical recoveries figure has been pegged at 23,249 with 148 deaths, leaving the current active case count at 4,270.

Out of this number, 25 are in severe condition, eight in critical condition, and four on ventilators.

A total of 346,900 tests has been conducted from March 2020 when Ghana recorded its first two cases.

Hard hit regions in Ghana

The Greater Accra Region still tops the COVID-19 chart with 15,136 cases, however, the region currently has 2,659 active cases.

Ashanti Region has a total of 5,841 cases followed by Western Region and Central regions with 2,253 and 1,140 cases respectively.

Current active cases in Ashanti, Western and Central regions are 727, 68 and 264 respectively.

Another region that also recorded over a thousand cases is the Eastern Region with 1,077 cases and 915 recoveries.

The current active cases in the Eastern Region stand at 160.

The Greater Accra and Ashanti regions had already been declared the hotspots of the disease in Ghana.

Measures to reduce COVID-19 spread

Since the outbreak of the novel disease in Ghana, the government has put in place a lot of measures to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

First among them was the closure of schools on March 15, 2020.

Churches and mosques have also been compelled to operate with a maximum of 100-seater capacity within a duration of one hour.

Weddings and other forms of gatherings are also not to exceed 100-sitting capacity.

Political rallies are also currently banned under the enactment of the Restrictions Act.

