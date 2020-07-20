WASSCE 2020: I Wish You All Best Of Luck And Godspeed – Akufo-Addo To Candidates

President Akufo-Addo has sent a goodwill message to all the 375, 737 final year Senior High School students who are beginning their West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from today, Monday, 20 July 2020 across the country.

Nana Akufo-Addo said every Ghanaian acknowledges that education is the key to the future of the country and “we, therefore, must do everything possible, even in the midst of a pandemic, to guarantee the prospects of our youth, protect their potential, and, thereby, help preserve our collective future.”

The President urged everyone associated with the conduct of the final examinations - that is - teaching and non-teaching staff, invigilators and students to abide by the enhanced hygiene, mask-wearing and social distancing protocols as the country fight to defeat COVID-19.

Nana Akufo-Addo wished the students “the best of luck and Godspeed” in their examination.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has pulled out of this year’s WASSCE citing health concerns with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WASSCE is a West African examination for final year high school students written by Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Liberia.

