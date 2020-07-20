Banker In Suit, Another Sweep Dome Market For Not Wearing Face Masks

Police have compelled two men to sweep Dome market as a punishment for not wearing face masks.

The men who were roaming during the early morning cleaning exercise at the market were stopped by the police after being spotted with no masks.

President Akufo-Addo has through an Executive Instrument made wearing masks mandatory, with the police in charge of enforcing the directive.

Markets across Accra are being cleaned by Zoomlion and the Local Government Ministry today.

One of the two men arrested, believed to be a banker, fought with journalists who attempted to take his picture while sweeping neatly dressed in a suit.

---Daily Guide