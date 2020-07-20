ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Never Baptizes Women!!...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.07.2020 Social News

Banker In Suit, Another Sweep Dome Market For Not Wearing Face Masks

Banker In Suit, Another Sweep Dome Market For Not Wearing Face Masks
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Police have compelled two men to sweep Dome market as a punishment for not wearing face masks.

The men who were roaming during the early morning cleaning exercise at the market were stopped by the police after being spotted with no masks.

President Akufo-Addo has through an Executive Instrument made wearing masks mandatory, with the police in charge of enforcing the directive.

Markets across Accra are being cleaned by Zoomlion and the Local Government Ministry today.

One of the two men arrested, believed to be a banker, fought with journalists who attempted to take his picture while sweeping neatly dressed in a suit.

---Daily Guide

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

WASSCE 2020: I Wish You All Best Of Luck And Godspeed – Akuf...
2 hours ago

WASSCE 2020: Not The Best Time To Write Exams But I Wish You...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line