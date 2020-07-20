E/R: Police Officer Killed In Car Crash, Wife Injured

Listen to article

An off duty Police Officer has died in a car crash in the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred at Borla Junction on the Akyem Akroso to Asamankese road.

The Police Officer David Ahiabu Victor was driving a private car onboard by a woman reported to be his wife. He died on the spot but the woman survived with serious injuries.

She was rushed to Asamankese Government Hospital while the body of the deceased Police Officer was deposited at the morgue of same Hospital.

The cause of the accident has not been established but witnesses say the car veered off the portion of the road under construction, somersaulted and crashed in a nearby farm.

---starrfmonline