20.07.2020 Health

Covid-19: Nigeria Cases Now 36,663

The confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria now stands at 36,663.

That was after the country recorded some 556 new cases as of July 19.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in a tweet, as of Sunday July 19, 2020, some 15,105 patients had been discharged.

At least 789 persons have died due to the virus.

Breakdown of new Cases

Edo-104

Lagos-97

FCT-70

Benue-66

Oyo-61

Kaduna-38

Plateau-28

Osun-19

Akwa Ibom-14

Rivers-13

Katsina-13

Ondo-13

Ogun-6

Kano-5

Nasarawa-4

Gombe-2

Ekiti-2

Borno-1

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
