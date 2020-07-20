Covid-19: Nigeria Cases Now 36,663 LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO The confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria now stands at 36,663. That was after the country recorded some 556 new cases as of July 19. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in a tweet, as of Sunday July 19, 2020, some 15,105 patients had been discharged. At least 789 persons have died due to the virus.Breakdown of new CasesEdo-104Lagos-97FCT-70Benue-66Oyo-61Kaduna-38Plateau-28Osun-19Akwa Ibom-14Rivers-13Katsina-13Ondo-13Ogun-6Kano-5Nasarawa-4Gombe-2Ekiti-2Borno-1 CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemicNigeria
Covid-19: Nigeria Cases Now 36,663
The confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria now stands at 36,663.
That was after the country recorded some 556 new cases as of July 19.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in a tweet, as of Sunday July 19, 2020, some 15,105 patients had been discharged.
At least 789 persons have died due to the virus.
Breakdown of new Cases
Edo-104
Lagos-97
FCT-70
Benue-66
Oyo-61
Kaduna-38
Plateau-28
Osun-19
Akwa Ibom-14
Rivers-13
Katsina-13
Ondo-13
Ogun-6
Kano-5
Nasarawa-4
Gombe-2
Ekiti-2
Borno-1