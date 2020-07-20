COVID-19 Fight: Round Two Of National Disinfection Exercise Takes Off In Accra

The second phase of the COVID-19 National Disinfection Exercise which will see to the disinfection, fumigation and cleaning of Markets, Lorry Parks, and Public Toilets was formally launched at the Independence Square yesterday, Sunday 19th July 2020.

This is an initiative of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) in partnership with Waste Management giants Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

The official launch was performed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Ishmael Ashitey to make way for the project to kickstart from Greater Accra on the same day.

The Zoomlion disinfection and fumigation teams were dispatched after the launch to various markets and lorry parks in Accra including Kaneshie Market, Madina Market, Taifa Market, Kwabenya Yam Market, Adenta Market, Agbogbloshie, Accra Central, Kokompe among several other places.

The project is also being supported by all security agencies throughout the country.

“I want to tell all Ghanaians that we can defeat Coronavirus by obeying the strict preventive protocols put in place by the President Nana Akufo-Addo. Let’s do all we can as Ghanaians to stick to the directives in order to defeat the virus. I also urge all Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to cooperate with the team when the exercise gets to their turn,” Hon. Hon. Ishmael Ashitey stressed.

According to the Greater Accra regional minister, the exercise is meant among other things to ensuring sanity at public places amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It would be recalled that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, directed the Ministry of Local Government to coordinate with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to enhance hygiene at markets, lorry parks and other public places to contain the spread of the virus.

This second phase of the cleaning exercise is also expected to climax by August 1, 2020, by which time the whole country would have been duly covered in terms of the sanitization.

The first phase of the exercise was undertaken along with public education and sensitisation of market women on the virus between March and April 2020.

Ghana has currently recorded Six hundred and seven (607) new COVID-19 cases. This brings the total case count to 27,667.

Three more deaths have also been recorded. This raises the death toll to 148.

Active cases currently stand at 4,270.

The new cases which were reported on July 16, 2020, came from samples that were taken between June 22 to 15 July, 2020.

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 15,136

Ashanti Region – 5,841

Western Region – 2,253

Central Region – 1,140

Eastern Region – 1,077

Volta Region – 502

Bono East Region – 294

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 271

Bono Region – 266

Western North Region – 216

Oti Region – 146

Ahafo Region – 103

Upper West Region – 74

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9