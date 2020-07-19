ModernGhanalogo

19.07.2020 Social News

Final Year Student Of Methodist Girls SHS Dies

The Ghana Education Service (GES) today Sunday announced the death of Ms Cindy Aku Sika Addo of General Arts 4A, a final year student of the Methodist Girls Senior High School at Mamfe Akuapem.

She was diagnosed with acute malaria and died on Friday July 17, 2020.

This was in a statement signed by Mrs Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations, GES, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

It said management of the school quickly rushed Cindy to Tetteh Quarshie Hospital at Mampong around 11pm on Thursday, July 16, when her friends detected she was not well.

It said her parents were immediately informed and they went to the Koforidua Hospital, where she was referred, to see her.

"Management of GES extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and stands with them at this difficult time.”

The statement assured the family of the GES' support in giving the deceased a befitting burial.

“May the good Lord grant her peaceful rest," it said.

—GNA

