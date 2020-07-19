Coronavirus: Cases Hit 27,667; Death Toll Now 148

Six hundred and seven (607) new COVID-19 cases have been recorded.

This brings the total case count to 27,667.

Three more deaths have also been recorded.

This raises the death toll to 148.

Active cases currently stand at 4,270.

The new cases which were reported on July 16, 2020, came from samples that were taken between June 22 to 15 July, 2020.

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 15,136

Ashanti Region – 5,841

Western Region – 2,253

Central Region – 1,140

Eastern Region – 1,077

Volta Region – 502

Bono East Region – 294

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 271

Bono Region – 266

Western North Region – 216

Oti Region – 146

Ahafo Region – 103

Upper West Region – 74

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9

—citinewsroom