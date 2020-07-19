Coronavirus: Cases Hit 27,667; Death Toll Now 148 LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Six hundred and seven (607) new COVID-19 cases have been recorded. This brings the total case count to 27,667. Three more deaths have also been recorded. This raises the death toll to 148. Active cases currently stand at 4,270.The new cases which were reported on July 16, 2020, came from samples that were taken between June 22 to 15 July, 2020. (Case Count from Highest to Lowest)Greater Accra Region – 15,136Ashanti Region – 5,841Western Region – 2,253Central Region – 1,140Eastern Region – 1,077Volta Region – 502Bono East Region – 294Upper East Region – 282Northern Region – 271Bono Region – 266Western North Region – 216Oti Region – 146Ahafo Region – 103Upper West Region – 74Savannah Region – 57North East Region – 9 —citinewsroom CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
