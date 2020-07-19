ModernGhanalogo

19.07.2020 General News

Rawlings Pays Tribute To John Lewis

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings on Sunday paid tribute to John Lewis, a civil rights leader and Congressman of Georgia, United States of America, who died on Friday, July 17, at age 80.

In a tweet, he said: "Congressman John Lewis dedicated most of his life to combatting racial segregation, confronting violence with non-violent activism".

"Abused and beaten for seeking equity, he remained fearless and unrelenting."

—GNA

