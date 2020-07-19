Akufo-Addo Returns To Jubilee House After Self-Isolation

President Akufo-Addo will resume official duties on Monday, July 20, from his office at the Jubilee House after completing a two-week self-quarantine at the Presidential Villa in Accra.

He went into self-quarantine on Saturday, July 4, 2020, as a precautionary measure when a person in his close circles tested positive for COVID-19, even though his test result returned negative.

The President, the self-quarantine notwithstanding, carried out his official work from the Presidential Villa, superintending on government business and following up on Covid-19 response plan.

He also superintended on other broader 2020 work plan of his administration and shaping his campaign strategy ahead of the December polls.

Last Tuesday, July 14, he chaired the epoch-making virtual 80th Cabinet Meeting of his Government, where the economy, the coronavirus pandemic and interventions to curb its spread, as well as the well-being of the nation took centre stage.

The President also held a virtual meeting with his 2020 Campaign Communications Advisory Team where he rallied to, during their public outreach, impress on Ghanaians to observe the set rules and protocols to curb the spread of the disease.

Compliance with the protocols and self-discipline, he said, was the only way the fight against the disease could be won.

“I think there is a need to continue stressing on the need to respect the COVID-19 protocols. We are in government and it is very important that that aspect of our concern about the need for our people to be safe comes out positively in everything we say. People have to take the protocols seriously,'' he told the Team.

—GNA