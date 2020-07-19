VIDEO: 'You Cannot Spray Here'---MCE Angrily Stops Disinfection Of Abeka Market

Listen to article

The MCE of Okaikoi South Municipal Assembly Mr. Boye Laryea has fiercely stopped a National COVID-19 disinfection exercise at the Abeka Market.

The national disinfection exercise which was launched on Sunday morning was to take place in every metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The MCE who was absent at the time of the disinfection suddenly stormed the market and vehemently stopped the exercise saying "I am in charge you can not spray this place”.

The MCE’s vituperation on the disinfection officers and the military men was a scene to behold as he even threatened to call the arrest of the Zoomlion staff who tried explaining to him that the exercise has been sanctioned by the Ministry of local government which has oversight responsibility on all MMDAs.

Video:

The MCE of Okaikoi South Municipal Assembly Mr. Boye Laryea.

“You can not challenge me. I’m saying that you are not spraying this place, I’m in charge, I’m in charge” the MCE fumed.

What was surprising was the fact that even the market women agreed that the market be disinfected so started parking and closing their shops but the MCE insisted otherwise to the chagrin of the Journalists, the military personnel, and the Disinfection officers.

---SenaradioOnline.com