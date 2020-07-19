Rural Electrification In Salaga Nears Completion

A rural electrification project in the Salaga South Constituency in the East Gonja District of the Savannah Region is near completion with about 90% of the project already executed.

The project when completed will see people around Abrumase, Kijewu, Kakoshie, Chokosi Line, Talkpa, and Silminchu connected to the National Grid.

In a presentation of electricity poles to some communities in the constituency which are yet to be connected to electrical power, the Salaga South Constituency Organiser of the New Patriotic Party Dramani Abu said the project is a fulfillment of a 2016 campaign promise made by the Savannah Regional Minister Hon. Salifu Adam Braimah who is the Member of Parliament for the area.

Mr. Dramani Abu indicated that the beneficiary communities Matlapo, Nakpaye, Kunkowu, Mabungi, and Blimanu were among the chains of communities to see light in under the Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo government and the regional minister.

He also disclosed that some communities in the area around Salaga had already been hooked to the national grid and expressed his optimism of victory for the MP on December 7.

Receiving the electricity poles, the chiefs and people commended the NPP Member of Parliament for not reneging on his promise to the constituents.

The constituents also promised to take an active part in the on-going voter registration exercise and to vote again for the MP in the December 2020 Polls.

All three trucks carried the wooden electricity poles to the rural communities to kick start the first phase of the project in the coming days.

Mr. Dramani Abu who presented the electricity poles on behalf of the Savannah Regional Minister Hon Salifu Adam Braimah was accompanied by the Salaga South NPP Youth Organizer Mohammed Mansuru Adam.