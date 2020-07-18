Be Careful Of Fraudsters — Security Expert Advises PPE Dealers

The Executive Director of the Doyen Institute of Intelligence and Investigations, Mr George Dosoo Doyen has cautioned businesses who deal in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to be wary of fraudsters due to the high demand of the commodity.

Explaining the modus operadi of the fraudsters, Mr Doyen said they most place advertisements on the social media and if anyone contacts them to make a purchase, they asked the client to make an advance payment and sometimes demand half payment before delivering the goods.

He cited a lady in Tamale who wanted to sell PPE and upon chancing on an advertisements on the social media, contacted the supposed manufacturer of the items and made half payment, but ended up being defrauded thousands of Ghana cedis.

Mr George Doyen gave the advice at the side-lines of a graduation ceremony for Private Professional Investigators trained by the Institute, in Accra at the weekend.

He advised individuals and businesses interested in trading in PPE to avoid making advance payment, but should receive the goods before making payment.

Mr Doyen also cautioned individuals to avoid taking cheques for payment as the fraudsters often issue dud cheques to their clients or victims.

The Executive Director advised the graduands to maintain high integrity, professionalism and exercise diligence in their work.

"In this profession, trust is very important and so you should be trustworthy and maintain high integrity, professionalism and be time conscious," Mr Doyen advised.

He asked them to desist from taking money to entrap innocent persons, saying, "if you take money to entrap people because you want quick result, it will ruin your career and also affect your integrity".

Mr Richard Kumadoe, a Fraud and Security Consultant, making a presentation on “The Role of Security Professionals during COVID-19", entreated the graduands to offer strategic counselling to their clients.

He said: "Businesses, individuals, communities and countries will employ your services, therefore, you should give them strategic advice to ensure their safety. You dare not fail them".

Mr Maxwell Caleb Nortey-Newman, a Certified Fraud Examiner and Forensic Investigation Professional, on his part, advised them to abide by the Code of Ethics of the profession and live morally upright life, in order to engender public trust.

"The security industry is a slippery ground and you'll encounter lots of challenges, but you should maintain high integrity and professionalism, "he added.

Some of the courses run by the Institute include Private Professional Investigation, Organised Crime Investigations, Analyst Intelligence Officer, Money Laundering Investigations, Financial Investigations and Corporate Investigations.

—GNA