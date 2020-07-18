Medical And Dental Council Inducts 292 Medical Doctors

The Medical and Dental Council (MDC) has inducted a total of 292 qualified doctors and dentists.

This is to augment the current strength of about 7,405 doctors and dentists serving in various parts of the country.

The Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Benard Oko Boye, in an address touched on the negative reportage the medical profession has been hit with recently.

He said in keeping with the high regards that society accords healthcare professionals, they must in turn exhibit a high standard of professionalism and conduct.

“Regrettably, often the allure of specialised knowledge and success, if not properly managed, tend to result in bloated egos or inconsiderate conduct,” he said.

Dr. Boye maintained that recent media reportage is replete with claims of professional negligence, improper conduct and unethical behaviour by doctors, dentists, physician assistants, nurses and pharmacists.

“The very people who openly swore the Hippocratic Oath and committed themselves to serve us in our most vulnerable states are now our abusers. This situation is unacceptable and must stop,” he said.

He, however, congratulated all frontline health workers who have been at the forefront of the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On behalf of the government, Dr. Boye extended his condolences to the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and the families of the medical practitioners, as well as other health professionals who paid the ultimate price in their line of duty.

“The government is committed to ensuring that you are well protected by the continuous provision of the necessary PPE and by fulfilling its promise of providing incentive packages for health workers,” he added.

Dr. Divine Ndonbi Banyubala, acting Registrar of the MDC, said the inductees were drawn from the University of Ghana Medical School, University of Ghana Dental School, as well as universities in Cuba, China, Ukraine and Russia.

“A greater responsibility in the care of the patients will be laid at your feet as you take the role of frontline professionals. This role literally includes the responsibility to decide between life and death,” he said.

