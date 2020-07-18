Togolese Man Arrested For Attepting To Register For Voter ID

A welder suspected to be a Togolese has been arrested and arraigned before the Court for allegedly registering for a voter's ID at the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.

A welder has been admitted to bail in the sum of Ghc6,000 with two sureties.

The prosecutor, Inspector Emmanuel Kleku Mensah told the court presided over by Mrs. Akosua Anokyewaa Agyapong that, the complainant, honorable Godwin Owusu aged 56 is an assembly member for the Kpone Katamanso Municipality, whilst the accused, Elvis Kweku Segla is a welder and resides at Saki Mitsakpo electoral area within the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.

Inspector Emmanuel Kleku said the complainant who is a monitoring member of the national voter’s card registration exercise, was detailed to monitor proceedings of the Assemblies of God polling station no.C251402 as a leading member.

The prosecutor said on 8th July this year while at the polling station, someone approached him, alerted and pointed out the accused to him as a Togolese, trying to maneuver his way to register as a Ghanaian voter.

The prosecutor said the complainant quickly rushed toward the direction and met up with the accused person seated, awaiting his turn of registration. The complainant confronted the accused, the accused told the complainant he is a Ghanaian but born in Togo.

The accused went ahead to show the complainant an old voters identity card proving that he is truly a Ghanaian. The Complainant who was not convinced at the time further interrogated the accused and there he confided in complainant that his father is a Ghanaian from Anloga in the Volta region whilst his mother comes from Togo.

The accused said he grew up in Togo but relocated to Ghana in 2009 and currently working with a steel company in Tema. The complainant alerted the police and the accused was arrested and handed over to the Kpone police station for investigation.

The prosecutor added that on 10 th July this year, the accused together with the case docket was brought to the Tema Regional CID for further investigation.

A check made at the workplace of the accused; C4BT Consulting limited revealed on his personal information that the accused was born in Togo and also stated that he is a Togolese by nationality. Therefore, the accused was not qualified to register as a voter in Ghana. After investigations, the accused was charged and arraigned before the court.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge Akosua Anokyewaa Agyapong asked the prosecution to file a witness statement and present it to the court.

She has however adjourned the case to 27th July.