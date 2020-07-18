NLA Cautions The Public Against Lotto Fraudsters

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) would like to caution the general public, media and the staking public not to fall victim to the operations and activities of lotto fraudsters who are using different platforms and communication strategies to dupe unsuspecting Ghanaians.

The lotto fraudsters and social media miscreants have defrauded a lot of unsuspecting people through several Facebook accounts/pages, WhatsApp platforms and other social media handles they have created using the Name and Logo of National Lottery Authority(NLA) in different formats.

The National Lottery Authority(NLA) shall NOT be responsible for any losses incurred by unsuspecting people who are defrauded by these lotto fraudsters and social media miscreants.

The National Lottery Authority(NLA) would like to urge the Public to be more vigilant, avoid greed and discontinue patronizing the services of the lotto fraudsters and social media miscreants.

However, the Official short codes, and Digital/Online Platforms of the National Lottery Authority(NLA) are as follows:

1. *959#, Official Short Code for 5/90 original lotto game

2. 590 games mobile app.

3. www. 590mobile. com.gh

4. Lucky 3 with the official short code, *987#

4. Daywa with the Official short code *446#

5. Super 6 game, available on the Android Point of Sale Terminals.

6. *787# short code known as "Wotiriye"

Continue to play your favourite 5/90 original lotto via *959#, 590 Games mobile app or visit www. 590mobile. com.gh

Issued by: Public Relations Unit of NLA