18.07.2020 Headlines

Ghana's Cases Balloon To 26,572; Deaths Now 144
Ghana has recorded 447 new cases of Covid-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 26,572.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirmed in its latest update on July 17.

The update indicated that five more patients have succumbed to the virus raising the death toll to 144.

Recoveries have, however, reached 22,915 with active case count is now 3,513.
