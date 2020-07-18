Kofi Boakye,Others Reassigned

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh has made changes to the hierarchy of the administration nationwide.

In all, there are eight reassignments according to Citi News sources.

Head of Research and Planning COP Kofi Boakye has been moved to head the Legal and Prosecution Department of the Police Service.

Central Regional Commander, COP Paul Awuni is now Head of Research and Planning. Tema Regional Commander, DCOP Edward Johnson Akrofi is now heading to the Eastern Region as its Regional Commander.

Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP, Afful Boakye Yiadom is now the Accra Regional Police Commander.

Accra Regional Police Commander DCOP Frederick Adu Anim is now Director-General of ICT.

The Oti Regional Commander DCOP Osei Asibey Ahenkan has been moved from the Region.

Deputy Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako has been promoted to Head the Region.

---citinewsroom