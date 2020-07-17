Covid-19: Rather Endure The Discomfort Of Observing Safety Protocols Than Die A Waste – Miss NAFAC2019

Miss Adwoa Ahenewaa Nti, the Queen and face of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC-2019) has urged the public to endure the discomfort that comes with the novel Coronavirus than die and waste away.

She said the public should find it prudent to strictly adhere to all the laid down directives and protocols of the COVID-19 and not give in to chances to save them their priceless lives.

She noted that the wearing of nose masks needed to become a part of our lives even though it was extremely sometimes uncomfortable.

Likewise social and physical distancing and frequent washing of hands but urged all especially markets women and sellers to religiously do so to save themselves and others from the virus.

The Queen of NAFAC- 2019 as part of her project was extending COVID -19 Campaigns in markets nationwide, distributed some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to some market folks as the Thursday Market, the Ntsin Castle area and the Anafo market.

On why the education targeted traders, Mrs. Ama Amponsah Paintsil, the National Public Relations Officer for The National Commission for Arts and Culture said most market folks appear oblivious about the pandemic and most of them do not pay particular attention to how dangerous it could be.

She encouraged all to wear their nose masks properly and also resort to good practices at the markets adding that, “we need you alive, your mask can save your life, wear it anytime you are in public, do not joke and leave your children, orphans”.

The PRO pleaded with all to make masks wearing a priority because they may not know exactly who was a carrier and again urged that they thoroughly washed their hands and used hand sanitizers in times where there was no water.

For her part, Dr Salimatu Alhassan, the Acting Regional Director of Cape Coast Center for National Culture said there was the need for the Government to resource the cultural sector to help uphold values, educate and make Ghana a great nation.

“ let's hold on to our very own and support the activities of the NAFAC and in the long run we will learn the various cultures in our country and appreciate its beauty for national development.” She further indicated.

—GNA