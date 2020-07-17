Banda Killing: Peace Council Demand Probe Into Activities Of Police

Listen to article

The Bono Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, Suallah Abdallah Quandah has called for probe into activities of Police in Banda of the Bono Region.

Suallah Abdallah Quandah said residents have lost confidence in security agencies in the area, following the recent violence leading to the death of a 28-year-old man.

Speaking to Citi News, the Bono Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, Suallah Abdallah Quandah said the loss the confidence in security agencies emphasizes the need for activities of the Police in the area to be probed.

“The residents, even the political parties seem to have lost confidence in the security agencies. Yesterday, we had a meeting with the leadership of the NPP and the NDC at the constituency and regional levels and both parties seem to be accusing the police of unprofessional conduct. So if you have two major political parties having a problem with security, then there is the need to have a second look at it. I don't think what they are saying is the truth but once they have said it, we need to look into it and find out what the truth is.”

A 28-year-old fresh Teacher Trainee graduate, Silas Wulochamey, was allegedly stabbed to death at Banda.

He was said to have come into contact with thugs believed to be supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who allegedly stabbed him to death without any provocation.

The Youth Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned that it will conduct citizen's arrest of persons involved in the killing of the 28-year-old man.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, the National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo said they will seek justice for Silas Wulochamey.

“Up till date, the killers of Silas have not been arrested. We demand within 72 hrs the apprehension of those who killed him else we will take action by ourselves to look for the hooligans.”

