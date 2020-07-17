Covid-19: Northern Regional Health Directorate Hit With 6 Cases

Listen to article

Information gathered by this portal indicates that six staff of the Northern regional health directorate have contracted the covid-19 virus.

A source at the directorate revealed that a total of 22 staff have been infected by the virus.

A total of 32 health workers have contracted the Covid-19 virus at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The 32 health workers involved 19 doctors, 12 nurses and one orderly.

The Northern Regional Health Director, Dr. John B. Eleeza, who confirmed the six cases said the patients are receiving treatment.

“Some of the people in my office have tested positive and they are about 6. I talk to them everyday and they are doing fine .”

The Northern Region has confirmed 271 covid-19 cases so far.

—Daily Guide