Dormaa East: 22 Confirmed Cases Push DPHEC To Enforce Strict COVID-19 Protocols

The District Public Health Emergency Committee (DPHEC) in charge of managing the COVID-19 disease in Dormaa East, would from Friday, July 17, 2020, ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols through rigorous monitoring exercise by the security.

It would also adopt the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of the protocol as a sanction, intensify public education and fumigate all public places in the District as an immediate control measure to the spread of the disease in District.

The awakening of these measures has become necessary following the confirmation of 22 positive cases of the disease.

At a DPHEC meeting on Wednesday, news of 17 confirmed cases at a go hit the committee members like bombshell only for them to wake up to the news that additional five cases have added to the case count in the district making 22 confirmed cases.

Updates from the District Health Directorate notes that the 22 forms part of over 200 samples taken in bits on different days to the Kintampo Health Research Center for testing some 3 weeks ago with some initial results proving negative and yet more pendent.

In a media briefing at his office on Thursday evening, the District Chief Executive and Chairman of Public Health Emergency Committee, Hon. Emanuel Kofi Agyeman who formally announced the confirmation of the cases to the general public called for calmness and hopefulness.

He has, therefore, appealed to the public to strictly adhere to the safety protocols, be cautious and discipline to enable the control of the spread by authorities easier and fruitful.

He noted that the Health Directorate has begun surveillance and contact tracing with over 100 samples already collected, the Information Services and the NCCE have intensified educational campaigns alongside fumigation of all public places such as markets, lorry stations, health centers, the streets and offices to help manage the situation.

He also reminded the people that ban on social gathering has still not been lifted especially on funerals and the police in the company of the military would not only do enforcement of the protocols but arrest and prosecute offenders in the fight against the disease in the District.

The District Health Director, Madam Esther Konadu Prempeh said there would be no need to panic since her outfit is on top of the issue.

She denied rumours that all the first 17 cases were health workers saying that the cases are scattered across all the major communities with the exception of one and the contact tracing cuts across the District and everyone needs to be on the alerts and observe the laid down protocols to curb the spread.

She added that so far, all the people involved have been contacted and they have been very cooperative and they have been counseled and have been made to self-isolate while waiting for the second test.

She added that her outfit is liaising with other health centers with isolation units aside from the District Hospital for support in case the need arises.

The District Police Commander, DSP Francis Akwasi Asante, said some of the protocols have their sanctions already spelled out, but with the others which are not certain, the court would decide.

He advised all and sundry to comply with the protective protocol for their own good.