Voter Registration: CODA Distributes PPE; Sensitizes Public On Covid-19 Safety Protocols [Photos]

The Coastal Development Authority (CODA), led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has taken its public education against the novel coronavirus to the ongoing voters registration centres.

The Authority on Wednesday, 15th July, 2020, collaborated with the Members of Parliament for Ledzokuku and Krowor Constituencies to visit some registration centers and distribute facemasks, hand sanitizers and soft drinks to electoral officials, applicants and security officers.

Ledzokuku Constituency

At Ledzokuku, MP for the Constituency, who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye supported the CEO to call on EC registration officials and registrants to strictly adhere to government-prescribed measures to help stop the spread of the virus.

Dr. Okoe Boye, addressing registrants, stressed the need for all Ghanaians to approach COVID-19 with a sense of urgency. He also commended constituents for coming out in their numbers to participate in the current exercise to compile a new voters register.

Some of the registration centres visited by the team were Osabu Kojo Square Market, Ataa-Okoe Forward 3 and Jem Palace 1 registration centres. The team also stopped over at Jem Palace 2, Ebenezer Junction and Penny Teshie registration centers. The rest were Muji Park, Teshie; Malik Park, Tsuibleoo North, Teshie; and Okpoi Gono Railway Station.

Krowor Constituency

At Krowor Constituency, the CEO was supported by the MP and Minister of Fisheries and Aquacultural Development, Hon Elizabeth Afoley Quaye to educate applicants about safety measures laid down by government and urged them to comply with same to ensure their safety as well as the safety of their family and loved ones.

Hon. Afoley Quaye implored constituents to endeavor to go through the registration process peacefully and without incident. The Minister congratulated constituents for taking part in the registration exercise and, while at it, for making efforts to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety measures.

Among centers visited were Obene Tso Shishi Center and the Ghana National Preparatory School Nungua 3 Centre.

CODA anti-coronavirus education

Addressing the media, CEO of CODA, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib lauded registrants for exercising their civic duty by enthusiastically partaking in the ongoing compilation of a new voters register. He called on all stakeholders to comply with all safety protocols namely frequent handwashing, use of hand sanitizers, wearing of facemasks and maintaining social distancing.

CODA has gone a step further in the Authority’s public education drive by visiting voter registration centers to educate stakeholders through a public address system. This effort is expected to keep Ghanaians aware of preventive protocols as they go through the registration process.