GH¢1.4 Million Allocated For Renovation Of LADMA Schools—MCE  Reveals

La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LADMA) in the Greater Accra region has allocated GH¢1,394,424,74 for the renovation and facelift of some dilapidated school structures within Assembly. The beneficiary schools include La Estate Two Primary and Kindergarten, Maale Dada Basic School, and Chiringa Complex KG.

According to Mr. Solomon Kotei-Nikoi, the Municipal Chief Executive of LADMA, out of the total amount, GHC 580,000 will be used on South LA Estate 2 Primary and KG, and GHC349.023,05 on Chiringa Complex KG.

He explained that most of the affected schools had their roofs ripped off and ended up in a dilapidated condition due to bad weather and poor maintenance.

He lamented that the situation had an adverse effect on teaching and learning in schools within the municipality.

Mr. Solomon Kotei-Nikoi, said this when on a tour with some of the officials from the Assembly to the affected schools and handed over documents to contractors to commence the project.

Mr. Kotei-Nokoi noted that the government attached much importance to education as the key element for the nation's development, adding that it was the reason for the government's continuous commitment of more resources to the education sector.

He claimed, "The best legacy any leader can leave to its future leaders is education since is the hemp of development, contractors are awarded the contract to complete rehabilitation work on the affected school buildings within three months and my officials will devise a mechanism for monitoring and keeping a check on ongoing repair works which should be up to standards".

Mr. Fiifi Boison, Managing Director of Maksams Company Limited, speaking on behalf of the contractors, expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the trust they had reposed in them and assured of working efficiently and effectively to accomplish the task on time.