Awutu Senya: Gizella Tetteh's Agent Grabbed After Stealing Mobile Phone

The National Democratic Party registration agent for the ongoing registration exercise at the Akotoakoto Police Station in the Awutu Senya West Constituency has been arrested for stealing the phone of a senior EC official.

Prince Tenge, who is the NDC agent for that registration centre on Thursday 16th July, stole a Techno mobile phone belonging to the EC official operating the Camera calibrated to capture images for face recognition.

The EC officer (name withheld) raised an alarm when he realised his phone, which was on charge, had miraculously disappeared. This triggered an immediate search of all those present which included registrants.

After a thorough search, the phone is reported to have been found in the panties of Prince Tenge who was chosen by the NDC to police the registration process. He was immediately arrested and handed over to the police.

Prince Tenge, who is a known associate of Ms. Gizella Tetteh, the NDC parliamentary candidate for the constituency, is also a former Community Police and a known face around the candidate and party at the constituency. He was reportedly arrested sometime back for sewing, donning and impersonating an officer of the Police MTTD and extorting money from drivers and commuters.

The NDC parliamentary candidate, Gizella Tetteh refused to comment when contacted by our reporters. But our cameras captured campaign members of hers trying to secure bail for the suspect.

The registration process has so far been calm and peaceful at the constituency with hopes by the NPP to retain the seat with the Dep. Communication Minister, Hon. Nenyi George Andah against the sister of his predecessor, Gizella Tetteh representing the NDC.