Car Dealer Sentenced For Stealing Hyundai Tucson

An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday sentenced Sowah Nortey, a car dealer, to a fine of GHC4,800.00 for stealing a Hyundai Tucson vehicle and in default will serve 18 months jail term.

Nortey was also ordered to refund GH¢70,000.00 being the value of the car to the complainant.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence but was found culpable after trail.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Aryeetey, a High Court Judge sitting as an additional Circuit Court Judge, did not give Nortey a custodial sentence because he is a first time offender.

Police Chief Inspector William Nyadikor had earlier told the Court that the complainant, a retired Civil Servant, was introduced to Nortey by one Mr Emmanuel Larbi, who works with Vanguard Assurance.

Prosecution said on August 14, 2016, the complainant gave her Huyndai Tucson to Nortey to sell.

The convict later told the complainant that the car had been sold on credit and would be paid in October, same year, thereafter he blocked the complainant's cellular phone line.

Chief Inspector Nyadikor said the complainant then caused the arrest of the convict on November 2, 2016 but Nortey could not lead police to the said buyer.

He said Nortey issued a post-dated cheque, which was dishonoured at the bank when presented.

Prosecution said, the convict later claimed that it was difficult selling the car, which he described as outmoded, and only managed to sell it some illegal miners at Tarkwa on credit.

Nortey also told the police that the complainant directly gave the car to the buyers and that he did not sell the vehicle.

Investigations revealed, however, that the car had been sold and registered in the name of one Frank Kwame Owusu.

The Court found that prosecution had given enough evidence and Nortey was found guilty and convicted accordingly.

---GNA