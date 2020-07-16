A/R: Court Cages Suspect For Allegedly Killing Uber Driver

A District Court at Mamponteng in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region has remanded into police custody the main suspect over the killing of an Uber driver.

The 23-year old, Emmanuel Awuah, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Although his plea was not taken on his first appearance in court on Thursday, 16th July 2020, he earlier confessed to killing the deceased driver after he was arrested by police at Tafo-Pankrono.

Police say the deceased, Thomas Danso who owed the suspect an amount of GHS 1,200 was unable to repay after he was approached by the suspect on several occasions to settle his debt.

The development angered the suspect who allegedly arranged with his accomplice and told the driver he was engaging his services to Nhyinahin.

The nearly decomposed body of the driver was later found in a thick forest around Nhyinahin and his vehicle was later spotted with friends of the suspect after the owner of the vehicle had lodged a complaint with the police at Tafo-Pankrono over the matter.

The accused after allegedly committing the act with his accomplice who is currently at large took off the registration number plate of the vehicle and attempted to change its chassis number.

Prosecutors prayed the court to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the accused person's accomplice to aid police in their investigations.

Prosecutors also asked for some time from the court to enable them to forward the docket to the Attorney General's office for advice.

The court presided over by His Worship Thomas Boadi Soyori remanded the accused person into police custody to re-appear on 3rd August 2020.

