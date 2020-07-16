COVID-19: 1985 Year Group Of Bawku SHS Supports Alma Mater

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought about debate as to whether or not the SHS final year and Gold track students who were recalled to school recently should be allowed to go back home, as a result of fear and panic created in some parents when some SHSs have recorded cases of COVID-19, though the government has ruled out such option, and assured parents of their wards' safety.

Until the government heed to the call of some parents to close down schools, the students have no option than to stay in school and resirt to protecting themselves from this pandemic as teaching and learning go on.

The 1985 old students of Bawku SHS have donated PPEs to the school to aid students and staff to protect themselves from COVID19 infection.

Ahaji Mohammed Mashwood the coordinator of the group led the team for the presentation of 1300 pieces of Face masks and 100 pieces of Hand sanitizers worth of GHC 6000.00

Mr Mashwood urged the staff and old students of the school to have a continuous and healthy relationship as this will be the best way to uplift the image of the school higher.

"the School need to create healthy and cordial communication links with their old students so that, in times like these, they can also remember and support the school" -he said

Mallam Issah, former minister of youth and sports in the Kufuor administration, Hajia Boya Gariba (former Deputy Minister for Gender under Mahama administration) among others are members of the 1985 year group therefore products of the school

The headmaster, Silvester Agalga received the items on behalf of the school and thanked them for this timely intervention and asked kindly urged other old students to emulate same.