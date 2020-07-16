Imani Urges EC To Asset Audit Over Old BVR Machines

Listen to article

IMANI in a report indicated that the Electoral Commission is using over 40% of the old Biometric Voter Registration kits.

IMANI Africa has responded to the Electoral Commission’s claims that it’s not using old Biometric Voters Registration Kits for compiling new names in the voters’ register.

A claim which was denied by the Commission in a statement indicating that they purchased 8,500 brand new BVRS.

The EC described the claims by IMANI Ghana as false and asked that they should prove with evidence where they saw the Officers of the Electoral Commission using the old BVRS.

In a sharp response to the Electoral Commission, Bright Simons who is a Vice President of IMANI Ghana asked the EC to undertake an AUDIT to prove whether they are using old BVRS or they are using new ones.

They began a massive cover up after they were shocked to the marrow by scouts exposing the use of devices they claim were obsolete in places like Kwashiman. True to form, they respond with more untruths.

The point about a QR code having been pasted and kit numbers being “new” is an incredible and Anybody can stick a QR code on anything by quoting with false exhibition by the electoral commission