16.07.2020 Headlines

Covid-19: Ghana's Cases Hit 26,125 COVID-19; Recoveries Now 22,270

Ghana's total coronavirus cases has hit 26,125.

The Ghana Health Servie GHS), has announced Today Thursday.

Recoveries now 22,270 with 3,716 are under care and management at health facilities.

The death toll remains 139.

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
