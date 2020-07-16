Maame Tiwaa, Others Meet Ya Na Over Sacked Police Commander

Senior police officers led by the Director-General of the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Isaac Ken Yeboah, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Director-General, Welfare of the Ghana Police Service and other top police officers have called on the overlord of Dagbon Ya Na Abukari Mahama II.

The delegation was at the Gbewa palace in Yend to meet with the overlord concerning the incident involving the Yendi divisional commander, ACP Peter Akokora Ayirezang.

A reliable source at the palace told DGN Online that the police delegation apologized to the Ya Na on behalf of the police commander.

The source indicated that the Ya Na accepted the apology but requested that a new divisional police commander be appointed to the Yendi municipality.

According to the source, the Ya Na wants someone who can collaborate and work with the palace.

“ The government has suffered a lot to bring Yendi to where it is now so any person who wants to disrespect the Palace and Dagbon he won't allow it .”

It will be recalled that on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at about 3 pm, irate youth in Yendi with the support of the Ya Naa neaely attacked the Divisional Commander ACP Peter Akokora Ayirezang in front of the Yendi Divisional Police Headquarters but for the timely intervention of the Divisional Crime Officer and the BNI Commander.

The Police, therefore, proceeded to the Gbewaa Palace with the BNI Commander to persuade the overlord for peaceful settlement of the case.

But the Ya Naa emphatically made it clear that since the Divisional Commander does not respect him and his people, Yendi has become a 'no go' area for the police chief.

The delegation according to reports left the Gbewaa Palace and went to inform the Divisional Commander but he had already packed his luggage and left Yendi.

