Covid-19: Nigeria Cases Hit 34,259

About 643 new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported the new cases through a tweet on July 16

It says the 643 new cases as of Wednesday July 15, increased Nigeria’s tally to 34,259.

The Centre indicated that some 13,999 patients have been discharged.

Deaths linked to the virus as of July 15, were 760, it says.

Breakdown:

Lagos-230

Oyo-69

FCT-51

Edo-43

Osun-35

Rivers-30

Ebonyi-30

Kaduna-28

Ogun-27

Ondo-23

Plateau-20

Benue-17

Enugu-16

Imo-10

Delta-6

Kano-4

Nasarawa-2

Kebbi-1

Ekiti-1