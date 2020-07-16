CYBERGHANA Partner UK’s RAENG To Establish Cyber Engineering Labs In Ghana

CYBERGHANA, an award-winning non-profit organization, with the support of the Royal Academy of Engineering (RAENG) and Lloyds Register Foundation, United Kingdom, are set to launch a skilled development project, NICESTEP, to train hundreds of cybersecurity engineers in Ghana.

NICESTEP is one of the projects under the “Engineering X” programme, an initiative sponsored globally by the RAENG and Lloyd Register Foundation. The project, which is designed to fulfill United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4, 5, 8,9, and 10, will see thousands of youths who desire to develop a career in cybersecurity, data science, software engineering, and information technology. Interested students will be required to enroll in at least one unique program module at their ultra-modern cybersecurity engineering labs across the country.

NICESTEP, a project designed to bridge the gap between the fast-technological advancement and the rising cases of cyber fraud, cyberbullying and targeted hacking. Students in the programme will be able to develop cutting edge technologies to help protect highly classified data of corporate organizations in the country.

Cyber related fraud and targeted hacking have become a trend which has robbed institutions of returns running into billions of dollars due to cyberattacks. The Youth unemployment rate in Ghana is very high. It is in the light of these challenges that CYBERGHANA in collaboration with Royal Academy of Engineering (RAENG) and Lloyd Register Foundation, UK, seeks to offer tenable solutions to corporate institutions and industries while grooming youths to equip them with up to date engineering and IT skills to mitigate the high rates of unemployment in the country and to protect critical infrastructure in the country.

The programme will primarily be launched in September 2020 at four Ghanaian technical universities: Institute of Cybersecurity (Accra), Cape Coast Technical University (Central region), Sunyani Technical University (Bono region), and Bolgatanga Technical University (Upper East region). The programme, more importantly, seeks to create a long-term social and economic change for the unemployed youths, who are capable of learning cyber engineering, technology, cybersecurity, and software engineering related skills in Ghana and beyond.

Fortunately, Ghana is fast embracing e-commerce, internet banking, and other online transactions, hence creating vast opportunities for young people to explore this area of computer engineering.

CYBERGHANA invites students and graduates seeking to develop a career in Information Technology to contact them for orientation and subsequently registration to kick-start their dream in cybersecurity engineering and other related disciplines.

CYBERGHANA is a non-profit organization in Ghana which is currently running free and affordable but advanced courses in technology and cybersecurity.

CYBERGHANA seeks to create long-term social and economic change for the unemployed and underprivileged youths who are capable of learning technology, cybersecurity, and software engineering related skills in Ghana and beyond. The programme helps disadvantaged youths and adults to acquire employable skills in cyber-engineering, software engineering, and artificial intelligence.

Location: Mile 7 Achimota

Accra, Ghana 00233

Tel: 020 764 6666 / 020 764 6669

Visit: Website: www.myicia.com