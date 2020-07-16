BVR Kits Are Not Obsolete; They're Brand New – EC Clears Air

The Electoral Commission (EC) has debunked claims that the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits it is using for the ongoing voters registration exercise are old and weak.

According to the Commission, the claims that the kits are obsolete ones are misleading.

The Commission noted in a statement that all the BVR kits it is using are brand new.

It says some individuals have made it their avowed duty to mislead the general public on the Commission’s work and processes.

“Right from the piloting stage, it had been said that the Biometric Voters Registration kits were the old obsolete ones,” the statement indicated.

“As has been the practice over the last few months, the Commission would have ignored the lies being peddled, however it owes it a duty to its key stakeholders, especially the citizenry to inform them about the truth and the facts,” it said.

“The EC however wishes to state on authority that the assertion by these individuals that 40 percent of the BVR kits being used are old kits, is an outright lie,” according to the statement.

It added that there is no single obsolete kit in the field as being peddled by the rumour mongers.

According to the statement, 8,500 BVR kits were procured from Thales, all of which it says have been received and deployed into the field.

---Daily Guide