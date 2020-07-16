Govt Ready To Engage Private Medical Practitioners Over Covid-19 Management Concerns

The government has said it is open to discussions with the Society of Private Medical and Dental Practitioners over concerns they have raised about the country’s management of COVID-19 cases.

According to President Akufo-Addo's Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, the appropriate agencies are available to discuss the issues and come to a proper resolution.

The Society for Medical and Dental Practitioners in a statement on Wednesday [July 15] questioned some of the government's decisions in the management of the COVID-19 situation.

Among other things, they lamented the breakdown of safety protocols and an explosion of cases in the country.

The Society said government must urgently accredit or open up more testing centres, prepare oxygen production plants and provide PPE to their members.

But Dr. Nsiah Asare on Eyewitness News said the Society can make their issues known to the Regional Directorate or National Headquarters of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and even the COVID-19 Secretariat to have them addressed.

“We are open to having discussions with anybody. If my colleagues, the society of private practitioners have any issues, our offices are open, they should come and sit with us. We will look at it and solve it.”

“The Regional Directorate is there, the National Headquarters of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) is there and the COVID-19 Secretariat is there as well so I will encourage them to come and meet us. This fight against COVID-19 is a fight for everybody, not any specific person whether private or public so if anyone has a concern they should come so we fight it together,” he said.

Data from the Ghana Health Service shows that as at the morning of Thursday, July 16, 2020, the total number of positive cases in Ghana was 25,430 with 21,511 discharge/recoveries and death toll of 139.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 13,986

Ashanti Region – 5,277

Western Region – 2,190

Central Region – 1,131

Eastern Region – 962

Volta Region – 441

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 271

Bono East Region – 206

Western North Region – 200

Oti Region – 138

Bono Region – 107

Ahafo Region – 103

Upper West Region – 70

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9

---citinewsroom