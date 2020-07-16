COVID-19: Active Cases Rise To 3,780

Ghana's COVID-19 active cases have increased to 3,780 from a previous 3,716.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced via its designated website.

This follows the confirmation of 178 new cases of infections, bringing the country's cumulative cases to 25,430.

The new infections are from tests conducted on July 12.

Additionally, the country's health management body announced that 114 patients had recovered or been discharged, bringing the total recoveries to 21,511.

The death toll, however, remains at 139 since the last update.

The active cases, the update said, were being managed in treatment sites, isolation centers across the country, while some were under home management.

It said 25 cases were in severe conditions, with eight in critical condition, and four on ventilators.

The new infections were recorded in nine regions with the Greater Accra recording the highest infections of 117; Volta- 22 and Central- 21.

The other regions were Oti- five; Ahafo- five; Northern- four; Eastern- two and Western and Bono East with a case each.

Out of the total confirmed cases 10,173 were from the General Surveillance; with 15,257 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, the update stated.

A total of 336,093 tests have been conducted so far.

Out of this, 122,769 were from Routine Surveillance with 213,324 from Contact Tracing.

The positivity rate is 7.57.

The latest infections take Greater Accra's total cases to 13,690, representing about 55 per cent of the national total.

The Ashanti region, however, saw no new case of infections, leaving the region with 5,277 since the last update.

The Western, Central and Eastern regions also have cases tallying 2,190; 1,131 and 962 respectively.

The rest are:

Volta Region – 387

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 271

Bono East Region – 206

Western North Region – 200

Oti Region- 138

Bono Region- 107

Ahafo Region – 103

Upper West Region – 70

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region - Nine

---GNA