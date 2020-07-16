COVID-19: Ghana's Cases Now At 25,430

Ghana has recorded 178 new COVID-19 cases.

The total number of positive cases now 25,430.

This is one of the lowest numbers of reported new cases since the beginning of the month of July.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) website on Thursday, July 16, 2020 has confirmed.

It noted that the number of recoveries is now 21,511 with the death toll staying at 139.

The Greater Accra region continues to lead with nearly 14,000 of the new cases followed by the Ashanti and Western Region.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 13,986

Ashanti Region – 5,277

Western Region – 2,190

Central Region – 1,131

Eastern Region – 962

Volta Region – 441

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 271

Bono East Region – 206

Western North Region – 200

Oti Region – 138

Bono Region – 107

Ahafo Region – 103

Upper West Region – 70

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9