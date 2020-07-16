UHAS Governing Council Condemns NDC Chairman Attacks On VC

The Governing Council of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) have condemned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Volta Regional Chairman, Mr. Henry Ametefee over alleged attacked on the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the school Prof. John Gyapong.

Last month at a press conference by the NDC, the former Volta Region Deputy Minister accused Prof. John Gyapong of using his office to engage in dirty dealings.

In addition, Mr. Henry Ametefee warned the UHAS Vice-Chancellor to be careful and know that he is sitting on a land that belongs to Voltarians.

“We have allowed Professor Gyapong to be our Vice-Chancellor because we are very civilized people. If the Akyems do not know that Volta Region believes in civility, then Professor Gyapong must be careful that he is sitting on our land as a vice-chancellor, a University that we built”, the NDC Regional Chairman said as quoted by the Daily Guide.

Following a meeting by the Governing Council of UHAS, they have through a statement expressed their disappointment at the utterances of Mr. Henry Ametefee.

"The governing council of UHAS at it's meeting on Friday 10th July 2020, discussed the issue and feels greatly disappointed at these ill-informed comments, personalized attacks against the vice Chancellor with unfortunate ethnocentric and political undertones”, a statement from the Council signed by the registrar of the school, Dr. Cynthia Sena Kpeglo has said.

It adds, “We wish to reaffirm for the benefits of the Volta Region, the entire country and our International Collaborators, that the vice Chancellor, Professor John Gyapong, under the guidance of the University Council, has been consistent in putting in place a robust, transparent and competitive appointment system and process to ensure that at all times, the most competent and capable officers take up available positions in the University irrespective of which part of Ghana or the world they come from”.

Read full press statement below: