GBC Run To NMC For Intervention Over Minister’s Plan To Reduce Channels

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) is appealing to the National Media Commission (NMC) to urgently intervene and stop the Communications Minister from reducing its channels.

GBC says any reduction of its channels will pose serious financial and Human Resources challenges.

The Ministry of Communications is expected to reduce the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) channels on the National DTT platform from six to three.

Director-General of GBC, Prof. Amin Alhassan, made this known in a letter to the Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC).

According to the letter, Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, informed GBC via a virtual meeting and followed up a letter.

It said the Minister has given GBC a 60-day period to comply with her instruction.

GBC currently operates GTV, GBC, GTV Sports, GBC Obonu, GTV Life and Ghana Learning TV, the letter revealed.

But GBC says Complying with the directive will mean GBC reducing its operations by half.

“This request will also impose budgetary and human resource challenges on the operations of GBC and indeed, can collapse the Public Service Broadcaster,” it said.

---Daily Guide