Volta Region: Parliamentary Aspirant In Kpando Rescues Private Teachers

Some 460 private school teachers in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta Region have been supported with some assorted food items by an independent parliamentary candidate in the area, Mr. Samuel Kodzosika.

The education sector is one of the COVID-19 hard-hit sectors in the country as schools remained closed for months in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Private school teachers who are paid from fees collected from students by proprietors had to live without salaries as no more money is coming from students who are home.

According to Mr. Samuel Kodzosika, more than GHS 30,000.00 has been spent on the relief food items presented to the teachers.

The teachers each received GHS 70.00 package of items comprising a five-kilogram bag of rice, a bottle of cooking oil, two tins of sardines and five sachets of tomato paste.

Ideal Shepherd and Angel Preparatory Schools at Kpando Tsakpe, Lartson, and Angels Preparatory School at Kpando Lowcost and the Missahoe Montessori School at Kpando Gabi are few of the numerous schools that benefited from the benevolence of the parliamentary hopeful.

Some of the visibly exited teachers described the kind gesture by the Independent PC as timely and wonderful, adding that it would go a long way to lessen their woes in this covid-19 era.

Ms. Abigail Nelson, one of the proprietors of the beneficiary schools was full of praise for Mr. Kodzosika, urging him and his team to continue with their good work for the people of the Kpando Municipality.