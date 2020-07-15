New York Police Arrest Ghanaian Woman For Child Abuse

Listen to article

Ghanaian 71-year-old Abena Yeboah in New York City has been arrested after being captured on camera physically abusing a child under her care.

With regards to the Prosecutor’s Office, the Ghanaian woman was hired to take care of a baby in Hackensack but she abused the toddler instead.

She has been charged with one count of Title 9 child abuse.

“During her time as a nanny for the family, she was observed on a nanny camera physically abusing the child by hitting, kicking, and yanking the child by the arm,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said while announcing Yeboah’s arrest.

The police in Hackensack were first notified of the alleged abuse on July 8

The suspect was arrested in the Bronx by New York police after Hackensack police issued a warrant for her. She was taken into custody and is awaiting an extradition hearing.

New Jersey’s Title 9 child abuse statute makes it a fourth-degree crime to inflict "unnecessarily severe corporal punishment” or “unnecessary suffering or pain, either mental or physical,” on a child.

People convicted of a fourth-degree crime may face up to 18 months in prison in relating to the judgment.

