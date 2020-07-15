Kumasi Metro Mass Union Chair Queried For Leading Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

The Management of the Metro Mass Transit Limited has queried the Kumasi Depot Chairman for the Junior Staff Association of the Company for leading workers to stage a sit-down strike over unpaid salaries.

The chairman, John Osei, was accused by the management of only intending “to plunge the company deeper in the doldrums.”

On Wednesday, the drivers abandoned buses that were supposed to commute passengers to destinations outside Kumasi and the Ashanti Region.

This was the second strike after a previous on July 3.

In a formal query to Mr. Osei sighted by Citi News, the management said the strike undermined the company’s attempts to generate revenue.

“At a time when we need revenue badly to meet financial commitments of the company, prominent among which is the salaries of staff and thus require all hands on deck, you are rather sabotaging these efforts and depriving the company of much-needed revenue,” the query indicated.

The management thus said Mr. Osei is to explain his conduct “in respect of the above allegation, indicating why disciplinary action should not be taken.”

Mr. Osei is to present a written explanation for his action by July 23, 2020.

Threat from mother union

Amid concerns over the finances of the company, the mother union of Metro Mass Transit Limited, the General Transport Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union has threatened to take legal action against the government to demand salaries owed its members.

According to the union, the government has refused to heed to settle salary arrears despite assurances that led to the earlier strike being called off.

“The laws of labour in this country give room for action that will be taken that can become legal actions,” it noted.

