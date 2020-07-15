KNUST Student Nabbed For Killing Taxi Driver Over GHC1,200 Debt

A final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Emmanuel Awuah is in the grip of the Pankrono divisional police command in the Ashanti region for suspected murder.

The suspect is reported to have committed the crime after his victim, an uber driver, Thomas Kwame Danso was unable to repay him a GHC1,200 debt.

Emmanuel, in the company of an accomplice who is on the run, allegedly lured the deceased to a deserted area on the Toase Nkawie road where he was later found dead.

Tafo Divisional police commander ACP Akwasi Annor Arhin confirmed the development of the media.