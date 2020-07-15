Voter’s Register: Check Full Details Of Supreme Court Judgement

The Supreme Court has released a 29-paged judgment on the case filed by the opposition NDC to stop the Electoral Commission from going ahead with the voter registration exercise.

The judgment details the reasons behind its decision to dismiss a suit challenging the compilation of the new voter’s register.

A seven-member panel of the apex court on June 25, 2020 affirmed the ECs move not to accept the old voter’s cards and birth certificates as a proof of eligibility of an applicant for the compilation of the new voters’ register, which has since commenced.

The apex court judges in their short ruling said the full judgment and the reasons of the court would be ready on July 15, 2020.

The attached file is the full judgment of the Apex court

Download here: Court Case