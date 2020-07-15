NGO Launched In Cape Coast To Provide Free Radio Tutorials For JHS Students, BECE Candidates

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) known as Festive Kids International Foundation has been launched at Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana to provide weekdays free on-air tutorials to Junior High School and final year students preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examination through GBC Radio Central 92.5/91.3Mhz.

Indeed, it is said that extraordinary times call for innovative solutions and ideas which is the classic example provided by Festive Kids International Foundation in alleviating the plight of Junior High school students in these Coronavirus pandemic times through education.

Launching the NGO at the University of Cape Coast, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Festive Kids International Foundation said the motive for establishing the non-profit organization is to ensure that every student has access to free tutorials irrespective of their location and financial background.

"When the e-learning was provided by government and other agencies during the period when schools were closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic, I realized that those students who don't have parents who are financially sound can't buy phones and laptops for their wards to access it online.

"Besides, It is very costly to the ordinary student in the villages to buy data to access the e-learning platforms everyday via YouTube. So I decided to come out with a solution to mitigate the plight of the poor and vulnerable basic school students in the villages and those who are preparing to write the BECE in September".

Mr Prince Yeboah Hayford stated that currently, he has acquired the services of Chief Examiners from the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) to provide free radio tutorials in English, Mathematics, Integrated Science, Social Studies and Guidance and Counseling on Mondays to Fridays from 5-6pm.

When asked by Cape Coast's finest radio personality, Amansan Krakye in an exclusive interview what are some of the challenges he's currently facing in ensuring the continuity of the radio tutorials,

He revealed "It is very expensive buying airtime on radio to ensure that we serve the needs of the students especially those in the rural areas and outskirts of Cape Coast and Central Region at large.

"We have sourced for the crème de la crème of tutors and we pay them as well to ensure that they deliver at optimum capacity. All these entails strong financial commitments and currently I finance this from my own pocket as well as the little support others offer me.

"I'm therefore appealing and pleading with individuals, philanthropists and benevolent organizations both home and abroad to support this initiative in cash or kind by calling 0549935353".