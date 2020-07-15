There used to be a man Standing still in front of my school He was motionless but he reached out to Every student when they are fast asleep In the darkest hours of the night He wore an old rickerty cap and haboured power beneath him For he had knowledge under his feet He stood with his one leg Positioned on a pile of books And the other hanging in the mid air Like a cock afraid of loosing a leg As he darkened the whole school With a torch in one hand And a collation of chaotic heavens in the other With the demons trapped in the moon Dancing like heathen inviting Hades to dine By tormenting children. What a father he became! Because he was believed to be a protector A model to look up to No wonder we woke one morning Only to witness him fall And break into pieces He fell with such great might That the earth trembled and heavens roared In so much pain that the earth was flooded with tears Because his fall was something never thought of
P K Addisu
Before the Assembly grounds, Stood this figure A man of history with a broken arm and legs His frozen arm held high the torch which never shone for decades And history could not recall How long he stood strongly on a leg Yet he never gave up He had the spirit of a soldier But failed his one purpose on earth He never made his light shone He looked very weary and scary But He was the only Image that beautified the school On his dooms day, The gods descended into one mighty man, Gave him the weapon of Thor Which landed him in one strong stroke Oh what a pity! to witness his fall It took the messenger of Zeus Dozens of blows to befall mighty Hercules He was treated unfairly Like he was a cast out of heaven like Lucifer And his mortal remains remained Swimming in the deep gutters constructed by erosion That was the only memory left of him On the path that led to our mystic well Right in front of the teachers bungalow
The Old Effigy, A Poem
