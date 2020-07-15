Host Of Asempa FM's 'Ekosiisen' Vindicates Otiko Djaba Over False Publication

The Host of Asempa FM's late afternoon political show 'Ekosiisen', Mr. Philip Osei Bonsu a.k.a. 'OB' has denied ever interviewing the former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba since 2018.

He described as very surprising how Asempa FM was mentioned as the source of a pejorative interview in which Otiko Djaba was wrongly accused of lashing her own party, the NPP, and Chairman Wontumi.

Otiko Djaba also a former National Women's Organiser of NPP was accused of insulting the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Atwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) and NPP over their perceived attacks on Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, running mate of the opposition NDC.

However, Mr. Osei Bonsu also the Director of Programmes at Asempa FM, emphatically vindicated Otiko Djaba insisting that he had never interviewed her since 2018.

He only had the opportunity to interview Otiko Djaba on Monday 13th July, 2020 in response to the false publication by her detractors that sought to apparently create antagonism or disaffection between her and the NPP.

Otiko Djaba during the interview on Asempa FM said she is still a proud member of NPP and described it as the best party for the governance of this country.

She denied ever speaking to any media house over the said matter and urged Ghanaians to disregard the publication with the contempt it deserved.

She publicly announced her retirement from active politics in 2018 after she turned down an appointment to be Ghana's Ambassador to Italy.

Otiko Djaba has since kept her words, and distanced herself from speaking on any political issues or platforms.

The former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection now manages her private charity and advocacy organisation, the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation.

The Foundation is promoting, transforming and impacting many lives of persons with disability and vulnerable women in Ghana and across Africa.