NDC's Ofosu Ampofo’s Case Adjourned Indefinitely

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo’s attempt to exclude a witness statement in his ongoing trial has been frustrated by the lack of service of hearing notice on him.

At the hearing today, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, the Supreme Court, noted that the bailiff could not serve Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo with the hearing notice and consequently adjourned the case indefinitely.

The Court presided over Justice Jones Dotse said appropriate steps should be taken to unravel the cause of the failure.

The NDC National Chairman went to the Supreme Court to seek to exclude the witness statement of Accra-based Adom FM Journalist, Benjamin Osei Ampofo Adjei, from the State’s case against him.

He is being prosecuted for allegedly inciting NDC faithful to cause mayhem following a leaked tape in which he is allegedly heard inciting his party communicators to cause an upset within the system.

The first prosecution witness, Benjamin Osei Ampofo Adjei, however, caused a stir in High Court when he denied authoring a statement he had appended his signature to.

The Adom FM Journalist told the trial court he had been made to sign witness statements, therefore had no knowledge of its content.

The court however accepted the statement despite the earlier denial.

Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo’s legal team, following this open Court statement, proceeded to the Supreme Court to seek to exclude the statement from the State’s evidence.

